Cardinals' Baron Browning: Limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Browning (concussion) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Browning has missed the Cardinals' last two games while in the league's concussion protocol. Thursday marks the linebacker's first practice in any capacity since he suffered the concussion, a good sign for his chances to suit up for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Baron Browning: DNP to open week•
-
Cardinals' Baron Browning: Ruled out for Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Baron Browning: Opens week with DNP•
-
Cardinals' Baron Browning: Out for Sunday vs. 49ers•
-
Cardinals' Baron Browning: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Baron Browning: In concussion protocol•