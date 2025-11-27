default-cbs-image
Browning (concussion) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Browning has missed the Cardinals' last two games while in the league's concussion protocol. Thursday marks the linebacker's first practice in any capacity since he suffered the concussion, a good sign for his chances to suit up for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

