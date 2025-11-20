Browning (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Browning remains in the league's concussion protocol, which prevented him from playing in Arizona's Week 11 loss to San Francisco. A limited practice over the next two days would indicate that he is progressing through the protocol, but he would not be permitted to play against the Jaguars on Sunday unless he was cleared by an independent neurologist.