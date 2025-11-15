Browning (concussion) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game versus San Francisco, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Browning was held out of practice all week because of a concussion, and he'll now have to spend at least one game on the sideline as he recovers. Fellow linebacker Mack Wilson (ribs) is also out for Week 11, which means rookie fourth-rounder Cody Simon projects to start next to Akeem Davis-Gaither on Sunday.