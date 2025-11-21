Cardinals' Baron Browning: Ruled out for Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Browning (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Jaguars, Bo Brack of PHNX Sports reports.
Browning will miss a second consecutive game as he remains in concussion protocol. He will need to return to full practice participation and be cleared by an independent neurologist to have a chance to play Nov. 30 at Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Cardinals' Baron Browning: Opens week with DNP•
-
Cardinals' Baron Browning: Out for Sunday vs. 49ers•
-
Cardinals' Baron Browning: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Baron Browning: In concussion protocol•
-
Cardinals' Baron Browning: Remaining in AZ•
-
Cardinals' Baron Browning: Limited production in 2024•