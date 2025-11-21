default-cbs-image
Browning (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Jaguars, Bo Brack of PHNX Sports reports.

Browning will miss a second consecutive game as he remains in concussion protocol. He will need to return to full practice participation and be cleared by an independent neurologist to have a chance to play Nov. 30 at Tampa Bay.

