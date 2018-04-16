Sandland inked a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Sandland will have to shine bright during the offseason workouts and preseason contests if he hopes to stick with the team for the entirety of the 2018 season. As it stands now, Sandland is a bottom tier option at tight end for the Cardinals, trailing Jermaine Gresham, Ricky Seals-Jones, Bryce Williams and Gabe Holmes.