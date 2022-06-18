Niemann signed a contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Niemann tried out for Arizona during minicamp this past week as the team looks to add additional depth on defense and special teams. The 2018 undrafted free agent recorded 57 tackles, one pass defended and one interception over 17 games with five starts in Kansas City last season. Niemann also played at least 245 special-teams snaps during each of his first four seasons with the Chiefs and should serve as a solid depth linebacker alongside Nick Vigil and Tanner Vallejo.