Cardinals' Bene Benwikere: Signs with Cardinals
Benwikere signed a contract with Arizona on Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Benewikere's signing with Arizona comes on the heels of the team losing starting cornerback Tramon Williams to Green Bay in free agency. After a promising sophomore campaign in 2015, in which he recorded 59 tackles and seven passes defensed, Benwikere has had a few disappointing years. In 16 games over the past two seasons, he's totaled just 12 tackles and five passes defensed. He's shown potential to be a contributor on defense but could be relegated to a backup role with Arizona.
