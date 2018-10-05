Benwikere (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Benwikere saw 65 defensive snaps in Week 4 with Jamar Taylor (back) leaving early. Taylor is questionable this week, so Benwikere could see a large workload again. If he can't go, expect Brandon Williams and Deatrick Nichols to both see increased time.