Benwikere recorded eight tackles during Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Benwikere continues to see a heightened role in the Cardinals secondary and his production has prospered as a result. Since Week 3, the fifth-year cornerback hasn't seen less than 58 snaps in a game and is currently averaging 5.5 tackles per game. Benwikere should continue to see quite a bit of attention playing opposite All-Pro corner Patrick Peterson.

