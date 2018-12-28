Mayowa is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks due to back and neck injuries, Gregg Bell of TheNewsTribune.com reports.

Mayowa was unable to practice throughout the week after apparently suffering back and neck injuries in a loss to the Rams this past Sunday. Starting defensive end Chandler Jones could see a major workload Sunday if Mayowa and Markus Golden (ankle) are kept to the sideline.