Mayowa had three solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Rams.

Mayowa made his presence known early as he jarred the ball loose from QB Jared Goff less than three minutes into the game. The 27-year-old played 24 of 68 defensive snaps Sunday as he continues to serve in a rotational role at defensive end.

