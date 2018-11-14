Mayowa tallied two tackles and one sack during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Mayowa came up with a big sack on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but he otherwise didn't do much to help stop the Chiefs' high-powered offense. That sack also marked his first since Week 2, and since that point, Mayowa has been averaging just 2.7 tackles per game. In other words, don't look to him for IDP production.