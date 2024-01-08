Seikovits signed a reserve/future contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Seikovits has spent the better part of the last three seasons with the Cardinals as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, but he has yet to appear in a game with the team. The Austrian will now have another opportunity with the team for next season.
