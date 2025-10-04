Cardinals' Bilal Nichols: Activated off PUP list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals activated Nichols (neck) off the reserve/PUP list Saturday.
Nichols has been sidelined since July but is now one step closer to returning. The 2018 fifth-round pick was a limited participant in all three of the team's practice sessions this week and is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Titans. If Nichols ends up playing, he could start at defensive end as Darius Robinson has already been ruled out with a pectoral injury.
