Cardinals' Bilal Nichols: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nichols was a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nichols was sidelined by a neck injury for the start of the season but was held out of Sunday's loss to the Colts for personal reasons. He should be available in Week 7 against the Packers.
