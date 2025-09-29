The Cardinals opened Nichols' (neck) 21-day practice window Monday.

The veteran defensive lineman now has 21 days to be activated off the Cardinals' reserve/PUP list after missing the team's first four games this season due to a neck injury. Nichols appeared in six games for Arizona in 2024, recording 10 total tackles across 169 defensive snaps. He's likely to serve as a rotational defensive end once he returns from injury.