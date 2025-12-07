default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Nichols (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nichols suffered a knee injury late in the first half, and he'll now be sidelined for the rest of the contest. In his absence, Jordan Burch and Dante Stills are the top candidates to see an increase in workload on the defensive line versus Los Angeles.

More News