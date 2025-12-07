Cardinals' Bilal Nichols: Done for day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nichols (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nichols suffered a knee injury late in the first half, and he'll now be sidelined for the rest of the contest. In his absence, Jordan Burch and Dante Stills are the top candidates to see an increase in workload on the defensive line versus Los Angeles.
More News
-
Cardinals' Bilal Nichols: Back at practice•
-
Cardinals' Bilal Nichols: Not playing Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Bilal Nichols: Good to go against Tennessee•
-
Cardinals' Bilal Nichols: Activated off PUP list•
-
Cardinals' Bilal Nichols: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Cardinals' Bilal Nichols: Starts week with limited practice•