Cardinals' Bilal Nichols: Good to go against Tennessee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nichols (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nichols started the season on the reserve/PUP list due to a neck injury from the 2024 season, but he was reinstated Saturday and has been cleared to make his 2025 debut against Tennessee. He could see a healthy dose of snaps at defensive end in his first game back due to Darius Robinson being inactive with a pectoral injury.
