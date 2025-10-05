Nichols (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nichols started the season on the reserve/PUP list due to a neck injury from the 2024 season, but he was reinstated Saturday and has been cleared to make his 2025 debut against Tennessee. He could see a healthy dose of snaps at defensive end in his first game back due to Darius Robinson being inactive with a pectoral injury.