Cardinals' Bilal Nichols: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nichols (personal) has been ruled out for Arizona's matchup versus the Colts on Sunday.
Nichols was a late addition to the injury report and will now miss his fifth game of the season. With Darius Robinson (pectoral) out as well, Dante Stills is in line to get the start at defensive end alongside Josh Sweat for Sunday's game.
