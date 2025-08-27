Nichols (neck) was moved to the reserve/PUP list by the the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.

Nichols has been been sidelined since the beginning of training camp while nursing a neck injury. Nichols will now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the 2025 campaign, and in his absence, Dante Stills is a candidate to see an increase in workload on the defensive line.