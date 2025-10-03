Nichols (neck) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nichols' 21-day practice window opened Monday, and the 2018 fifth-rounder was a limited in all three sessions this week. He has a chance to be activated from the reserve/PUP list ahead of Sunday's game, but if he's not cleared to play, his next chance to suit up is Week 6 against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 12. Nichols' return would boost a Cardinals defensive front that will be without 2024 first-rounder Darius Robinson (pectoral) for Week 5.