Nichols (neck) was placed on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nichols had his 2024 season cut short by a stinger, but he was able to practice in OTAs heading into training camp. It's unclear if he's suffered a setback, but regardless, he won't begin camp on the practice field.

