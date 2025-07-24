Cardinals' Bilal Nichols: Unable to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nichols (neck) was placed on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nichols had his 2024 season cut short by a stinger, but he was able to practice in OTAs heading into training camp. It's unclear if he's suffered a setback, but regardless, he won't begin camp on the practice field.
