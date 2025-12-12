Nichols (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Nichols was unable to practice all week due to a knee injury that he sustained during the Cardinals' Week 14 loss to the Rams. Dante Stills and rookie third-rounder Jordan Burch are slated to see more rotational snaps at defensive end alongside Josh Sweat in Nichols' absence. Nichols will aim to progress enough in his recovery to return for Arizona's Week 16 tilt against Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 21.