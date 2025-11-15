The Cardinals activated Ojulari (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Saturday, but he is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ojulari has been recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in August of 2024. While he's still listed as questionable for Week 11, his activation indicates that he should be available to make his 2025 debut in Sunday's NFC West tilt. His return will boost a Cardinals linebacker corps that are without Baron Browning (concussion) and Mack Wilson (ribs - IR).