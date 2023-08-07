Ojulari (knee) was activated from the active/PUP list Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ojulari has taken a step forward in his recovery from the knee issue that has bothered the rookie since before the Cardinals selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. According to coach Jonathan Gannon, Ojulari remains without a firm return timetable, Bo Brack of PHNX Sports reports. Once healthy, the linebacker out of LSU will compete for a starting role on the rebuilding Arizona defense, though it seems unlikely that he'll play in the team's preseason opener Friday in Denver.