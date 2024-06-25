Ojulari has added 10 pounds and focused on shortening his stride this offseason, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Ojulari, a 2023 second-round pick, was sidelined until training camp as a rookie due to hamstring and knee injuries, making this his first fully healthy offseason. Now, Ojulari will need to compete for a sizeable role in Arizona's crowded outside linebacker rotation in order to build a rookie campaign in which he tallied 40 tackles (32 solo), 4.0 sacks and one pass breakup across 17 games. With a larger snap share Year 2, Ojulari will be a sleeper candidate to make the leap to IDP fantasy relevance.