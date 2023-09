Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Ojulari (knee) will be ready to play Sunday at Washington, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie second-rounder figures to start against what was a fairly run-heavy team in 2022 in the Commanders, so pass rushing opportunities may be few. Ojulari will try to get a quick start in NFL play after logging 36 tackles and 5.5 sacks at LSU last year.