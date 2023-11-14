Ojulari logged eight total tackles (four solo), including two tackles for loss and two sacks in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Falcons.

The 2023 second-round pick seems to be finding his groove in the NFL, as he's recorded 14 of his 20 total tackles and all three of his sacks on the year over the last three weeks. Even after Ojulari's slow start, he's still only two sacks behind Dennis Gardeck for the Cardinals' sack leader. The 21-year-old edge rusher saw his highest snap share (52 percent of defensive snaps) of the season Sunday, and his playing time could very well continue to increase after this performance.