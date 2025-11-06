Ojulari (knee) was estimated to be a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Ojulari was unable to make his return to action in Week 9 after missing the entirety of the season to this point while recovering from multiple ligament tears in his left knee that he suffered in August 2024. The linebacker had his 21-day practice window opened last week, and he was able to log a series of limited practices. Ojulari will have two more chances to practice in a full capacity before Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.