Ojulari (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The Cardinals opened Ojulari's 21-day practice window Thursday and was limited in his first practice of the season. The 2023 second-rounder tallied 40 tackles, including 4.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season games during his rookie year, but he was sidelined for his entire sophomore campaign after tearing the ACL, MCL and lateral meniscus in his left knee in August of 2024, and a scope that he underwent in June revealed complications to the same knee that caused a setback during his rehab, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. Ojulari will be in line to suit up for the Cardinals once he's been activated from IR, but he'll likely have to log full practices before Arizona makes that move.