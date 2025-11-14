Ojulari (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ojulari's practice participation has been limited since his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened late October. He is recovering from a torn ACL, MCL and lateral meniscus in his left knee that he suffered in August of 2024, and he'll likely need to log full practices before being activated from injured reserve.