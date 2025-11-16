Ojulari (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals activated Ojulari from the PUP list Saturday, and the 2023 second-rounder has been officially cleared to make his 2025 debut Sunday. He has fully recovered from a torn ACL that he suffered in August of 2024. Ojulari's return gives the Cardinals an extra contributor on special teams and added depth at linebacker.