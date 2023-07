Ojulari (knee) was placed on the Cardinals PUP list Wednesday.

The 41st overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft is dealing with a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for the beginning of camp. Arizona is hopeful to get Ojulari back soon, as the team is in need of edge rushers after finishing in the bottom third of the NFL in sacks last season and losing J.J. Watt to retirement. In his final two seasons at LSU, the 21-year-old put up 112 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.