Ojulari (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ojulari has spent more than a year rehabbing after tearing his ACL back in August of 2024, and now there's a chance he could be activated from Arizona's PUP list for Week 11. He was only able to manage limited participation at practice during the week, however, so the Cardinals may opt to take a more cautious approach in what is looking like it could be a lost season anyways.