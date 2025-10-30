Ojulari (knee - ACL) is slated to resume practicing Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ojulari is still on the reserve/PUP list as he continues to work his way back from the ACL tear he suffered in August of 2024, but the opening of his 21-day practice window suggests that he's near the end of his recovery. It remains to be seen when he'll be ready for game action, though he'll need to be activated before the closing of the practice window in order to be able to play in games this season. Once he's ready to suit up, Ojulari should provide a boost to the Cardinals' pass rush.