Ojulari (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys.

After logging limited practices all week, Ojulari will not play in Monday night's game against the Cowboys. The Cardinals opened his 21-day practice window Thursday as he continues to work his way back from the ACL, MCL, and lateral meniscus tears he suffered in August 2024. Ojulari's next chance to return to the field will be in the Cardinals' Week 10 matchup against the Seahawks on Nov. 9.