Ojulari (knee) was moved to the reserve/PUP list by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.

Ojulari has been working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in training camp in 2024, and he will now be forced to miss at least four games to open the 2025 season. In his absence, Baron Browning will operate as the primary backup option behind Zaven Collins at strongside linebacker.