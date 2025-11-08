Ojulari (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ojulari was limited in practice all week, and he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery for the Cardinals to activate the 2023 second-rounder from the PUP list. He is in the final stages of his recovery from multiple ligament tears in his left knee that caused him to miss the entire 2024 campaign. Ojulari would be in line to make his 2025 debut in Week 11 against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 16 if he were to log full practices.