Ojulari, who was placed on the Cardinals' active/PUP list Wednesday, underwent a knee procedure between the combine and the 2023 Draft, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Jonathan Gannon described Ojulari's health concern as "a little nick" in his knee, but it didn't stop Arizona from using a second-round pick on him back in April. Ojulari hasn't been able to mix into drills since then, sitting out the entire offseason program and starting training camp on the PUP list. He's eligible to practice and/or play at any point, but the team will continue to exercise caution with the rookie pass rusher.