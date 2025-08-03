Ojulari (knee) is progressing well, but Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon wasn't ready Saturday to commit to the defensive end being ready for Week 1 of the regular season, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ojulari is currently on the PUP list as he works his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in training camp last August. While multiple reports have indicated Ojulari is doing well in his recovery, it's not a guarantee that he'll be ready for Week 1. The 2023 second-round draft pick recorded 4.0 sacks over 17 regular-season games in a promising rookie campaign.