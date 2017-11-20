Cardinals general manager Steve Keim sounded like he wants to see Gabbert get another start, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website.

Keim didn't actually provide anything concrete, other than saying that head coach Bruce Arians will make the final decision on whether Gabbert or Drew Stanton (knee) gets the start in Week 12 against the Jaguars. Common sense dictates it will be Gabbert, who completed 22 of 34 passes for 257 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-21 road loss to Houston. The defeat essentially crushed any hopes for a playoff appearance, and Cardinals brass previously had hinted that Gabbert could be the long-term replacement for Carson Palmer (arm). Regardless of which quarterback gets the starting nod, Arizona's offense doesn't figure to have much success in a brutal matchup with the red-hot Jaguars.