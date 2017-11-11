Gabbert could get a rare start under center in the Cardinals' Week 11 matchup against the Texans, as replacement starer Drew Stanton is nursing a sprained knee, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Stanton reportedly suffered the injury in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals. Gabbert has not started a game since Week 5 of the 2016 season for the 49ers. It remains to be seen how serious Stanton's injury is, but the practice reps next week should indicate the likelihood of Gabbert actually drawing the start. The team is expected to bring back Matt Barkley for insurance.