Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Could sign extension
The Cardinals are interested in signing Gabbert to a contract extension, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
With Carson Palmer (arm) believed to be considering retirement, Gabbert could be the Cardinals' choice as a short-term bridge while they try to obtain a franchise quarterback. General manager John Keim at one point suggested that Gabbert might actually become that player, but the veteran's performance in four games as the starter hasn't done much to inspire confidence. He's completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 6.9 yards per attempt, tossing five touchdowns and four interceptions while absorbing 18 sacks (4.5 per game) and failing to make an impact as a runner (16 carries for 54 yards). Between his work this year and his performance in San Francisco the past two seasons, Gabbert hasn't provided much indication of being anything more than a solid backup.
