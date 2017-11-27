Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Earns another starting nod
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Gabbert would remain the team's starting quarterback for its Week 13 matchup with the Rams, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
The decision to hand Gabbert his third consecutive start likely wasn't too difficult after the 2011 first-round pick led the Cardinals to an upset victory Sunday over the Jaguars, the team that drafted him with the 10th overall pick. Gabbert was a little loose with the football (one interception, two fumbles) against a tough defense, but completed 22 of 38 passes for 241 yards and two scores while advancing far enough on the Cardinals' final drive for Phil Dawson to kick a game-winning, 57-yard field goal. Gabbert still projects as a lower-tier fantasy quarterback, but unless his turnover issues put the team in a bigger hole against Los Angeles, he'll likely continue starting over Drew Stanton.
