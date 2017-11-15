Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Expected to make Week 11 start
Gabbert is expected to be named the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Texans, sources informed Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
The Cardinals are expected to make the announcement official prior to their first practice of the week Wednesday, but with Drew Stanton (knee) looking unlikely to be available in Week 11, Gabbert appears poised to become the third signal caller to start a game for Arizona this season. In anticipation of Stanton's absence, the team signed Matt Barkley on Monday to serve as Gabbert's backup Sunday. Stanton had been a capable replacement while starting the last two games in place of the injured Carson Palmer (arm), and since his Stanton's sprained knee isn't believed to be a significant injury, Gabbert's run as starter could be short lived. Gabbert, who signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in May, completed 57 percent of his passes while tossing five touchdowns against six interceptions over six games as a member of the 49ers in 2016.
