Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Getting another start
Gabbert will get another start Week 12 against the Jaguars, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians did leave the door open to switch back to Stanton in Week 13, saying that the veteran quarterback's sprained knee was a factor in the decision. Given that Stanton was available as the backup in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Houston, it would seem the Cardinals' desire to evaluate Gabbert is the larger factor. Sitting at 4-6 in a tough conference, Arizona probably needs to win out to have a shot at the playoffs. Picking up a win against a Jacksonville team with a dominant pass defense will be a tough enough task on its own.
