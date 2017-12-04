Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Keeping job despite ugly game
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Gabbert will get another start Week 14 against the Titans, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Gabbert didn't make the best case for himself in Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Rams, completing 18 of 32 passes for 221 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also took six sacks, but there's little reason to think Drew Stanton would've fared any better against a Rams defense that excels at defending the pass. With Carson Palmer (arm) unlikely to return this season and Stanton proven to be no better than a decent backup, Gabbert may get the chance to work his way through any late-season struggles, particularly now that the Cardinals don't have a realistic chance to make the playoffs. He'll get a much more favorable matchup in Week 14 when he returns to Arizona to face a Titans defense that just allowed Houston's Tom Savage to throw for 365 yards.
