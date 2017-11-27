Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Leads team to win
Gabbert completed 22 of 38 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, adding six carries for 17 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Jaguars.
Gabbert avoided sacks and turnovers all game until the Jags came through with a strip-sack for a touchdown to take a 17-16 lead early in the fourth quarter. Gabbert immediately bounced back with a pair of first downs on the ground, followed by a 52-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Jaron Brown and a two-point conversion to Larry Fitzgerald. The 28-year-old QB tossed a pick on the next drive, but Blake Bortles returned the favor and the Cardinals ultimately ended up winning on Phil Dawson's 57-yard field goal. Despite his crucial late-game mistakes, Gabbert probably did enough to keep the starting job for Week 13 against the Rams, having led the Cardinals to victory against what's arguably the best defense in the league.
