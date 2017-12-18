Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Loses job, team turns back to Stanton
Drew Stanton will replace Gabbert as the starter for Week 16 against the Giants.
Gabbert showed some promise with five touchdown passes in his first two starts, but he's thrown just one touchdown while taking 20 sacks over the past three games. While the supporting cast has obviously been a huge issue, it's still difficult to put a silver lining on his 55.6 completion percentage, 6:6 TD:INT ratio and league-worst 11.9 percent sack rate (min. 50 attempts). Stanton probably won't be much better, but he also can't possibly be much worse. The Cardinals entered the season with shaky pass-catching depth behind Larry Fitzgerald, and they've now seen both their offensive line and backfield get decimated by injuries.
