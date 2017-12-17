Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Musters 189 yards on 41 attempts
Gabbert struggled in Sunday's 20-15 loss to Washington, completing just 16 of 41 passes for 189 yards and an interception while adding 28 yards on six rushes.
Gabbert has been awful over the past two weeks, throwing for fewer than 200 yards in each game while mustering a combined 0:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. It doesn't help that he's been sacked a combined 13 times in that span, as well. With the Cardinals offense stuck in low gear, desperate deep-league owners could be in line for a surprisingly effective outing from the Giants defense next week in Arizona.
More News
-
Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Loses job, team turns back to Stanton•
-
Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Could sign extension•
-
Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Uninspiring in victory•
-
Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Keeping job despite ugly game•
-
Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Earns another starting nod•
-
Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Leads team to win•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.