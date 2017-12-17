Gabbert struggled in Sunday's 20-15 loss to Washington, completing just 16 of 41 passes for 189 yards and an interception while adding 28 yards on six rushes.

Gabbert has been awful over the past two weeks, throwing for fewer than 200 yards in each game while mustering a combined 0:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. It doesn't help that he's been sacked a combined 13 times in that span, as well. With the Cardinals offense stuck in low gear, desperate deep-league owners could be in line for a surprisingly effective outing from the Giants defense next week in Arizona.